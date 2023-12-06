Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
Problem 44b
Chapter 12, Problem 44b

Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
b. <IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the parent chain of the compound. For alcohols, the parent chain is the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms that includes the hydroxyl (-OH) group.
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain starting from the end closest to the hydroxyl group. This ensures the -OH group gets the lowest possible number.
Step 3: Determine the substituents attached to the parent chain and their positions. Substituents are groups or atoms attached to the main chain, such as alkyl groups or halogens.
Step 4: Combine the substituents, their positions, and the parent chain name. Use prefixes for substituents and suffix '-ol' for the alcohol group. If there are multiple hydroxyl groups, use di-, tri-, etc., and indicate their positions.
Step 5: For phenols, the hydroxyl group is directly attached to a benzene ring. Name the compound as 'phenol' and include the positions of any substituents on the benzene ring.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring that each name conveys specific information about the structure of the molecule. For alcohols, the name typically includes the longest carbon chain, the position of the hydroxyl (-OH) group, and the suffix '-ol' to indicate the presence of alcohol. Understanding this system is crucial for accurately naming compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of alcohols, the hydroxyl group (-OH) is the functional group that defines their properties. Recognizing functional groups is essential for determining the correct IUPAC name and understanding the compound's reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This can lead to different IUPAC names for alcohols and phenols, as the position of the hydroxyl group or the arrangement of carbon chains can vary. Being aware of isomerism is important for accurately naming and distinguishing between similar compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2
