Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and KetonesProblem 43c
Chapter 12, Problem 43c

Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
c. <IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the parent chain of the compound. The parent chain is the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms that includes the hydroxyl (-OH) group.
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain starting from the end closest to the hydroxyl group. This ensures the hydroxyl group gets the lowest possible number.
Step 3: Determine the position of the hydroxyl group and any substituents on the chain. Write down their positions based on the numbering from Step 2.
Step 4: Name the substituents (if any) and include their positions in the name. Use prefixes like methyl-, ethyl-, etc., for alkyl groups.
Step 5: Combine the name of the parent chain, the position of the hydroxyl group, and the substituents into the full IUPAC name. Use the suffix '-ol' to indicate the presence of the hydroxyl group.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring that each compound has a unique and universally accepted name. It involves identifying the longest carbon chain, determining functional groups, and applying specific rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming alcohols and phenols.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Alcohols

Alcohols are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more hydroxyl (-OH) groups attached to a carbon atom. The position of the hydroxyl group and the length of the carbon chain influence the naming and properties of the alcohol. Recognizing the structure of alcohols is crucial for applying IUPAC rules effectively.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:10
Alcohol Classification Concept 2

Phenols

Phenols are a class of organic compounds that contain a hydroxyl group attached to an aromatic hydrocarbon ring. The presence of the aromatic ring affects the chemical behavior and naming conventions of phenols compared to aliphatic alcohols. Understanding the distinction between phenols and other alcohols is important for accurate IUPAC naming.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following will give a positive Tollens' test?

a. propanal

b. ethanol

c. ethyl methyl ether

690
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following will give a positive Tollens' test?

a. 1-propanol

b. 2-propanol

c. hexanal

862
views
Textbook Question

Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)

a. <IMAGE>

30
views
Textbook Question

Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)

a. <IMAGE>

36
views
Textbook Question

Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)

b. <IMAGE>

36
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.1)

c. 2-methyl-3-pentanol

33
views