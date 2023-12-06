Textbook Question
Which of the following will give a positive Tollens' test?
a. 1-propanol
b. 2-propanol
c. hexanal
862
views
Which of the following will give a positive Tollens' test?
a. 1-propanol
b. 2-propanol
c. hexanal
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
a. <IMAGE>
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
c. <IMAGE>
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
b. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.1)
c. 2-methyl-3-pentanol
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.1)
b. methyl propyl ether