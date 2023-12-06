Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 44a

Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
a. <IMAGE>

Step 1: Identify the longest carbon chain that contains the hydroxyl (-OH) group. This chain will serve as the parent chain for naming the alcohol or phenol.
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain starting from the end closest to the hydroxyl group. This ensures the hydroxyl group gets the lowest possible number.
Step 3: Determine the substituents attached to the parent chain and their positions. Use the numbering from Step 2 to assign the correct locants to each substituent.
Step 4: Combine the substituent names, locants, and the parent chain name. Add the suffix '-ol' to indicate the presence of the hydroxyl group. If the compound is a phenol, use 'phenol' as the base name instead of a carbon chain.
Step 5: Ensure the name follows IUPAC rules, including proper placement of locants and substituents, and check for any special naming conventions for phenols or alcohols with multiple hydroxyl groups.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring that each compound has a unique and universally accepted name. It involves identifying the longest carbon chain, determining functional groups, and applying specific rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming alcohols and phenols.
Alcohols

Alcohols are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more hydroxyl (-OH) groups attached to a carbon atom. The position of the hydroxyl group and the length of the carbon chain influence the naming and properties of the alcohol. Recognizing the structure of alcohols is crucial for determining their IUPAC names.
Phenols

Phenols are a class of organic compounds that contain a hydroxyl group attached to an aromatic hydrocarbon ring. The presence of the aromatic ring affects the chemical behavior and naming conventions of phenols. Understanding the distinction between phenols and other alcohols is important for correctly applying IUPAC naming rules.
