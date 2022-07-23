Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 74c

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following:
b. Condensed structural formula showing amide hydrolysis with reactants and products, including heat and water.

Identify the type of compound undergoing hydrolysis. Hydrolysis typically involves breaking a bond in the presence of water, often in esters, amides, or other functional groups.
Determine the functional group in the given compound. For example, if the compound is an ester, hydrolysis will break the ester bond to form a carboxylic acid and an alcohol.
Write the general reaction for hydrolysis. For an ester, the reaction can be represented as: ROOR+H2OROH+RCOOH.
Break the compound at the functional group bond (e.g., the ester bond) and assign the resulting fragments to their respective products. One fragment will form the alcohol, and the other will form the carboxylic acid.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products based on the fragments identified in the previous step. Ensure that the correct number of hydrogens is added to each fragment to satisfy the valency of carbon.

Hydrolysis

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction in which water is used to break down a compound. In organic chemistry, it often involves the cleavage of bonds in larger molecules, resulting in the formation of smaller molecules, typically involving the addition of a hydroxyl group (-OH) and a hydrogen ion (H+). This process is crucial for understanding how complex organic compounds are transformed into simpler substances.
Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It provides a simplified view of the molecule, often using parentheses to indicate branching and grouping of atoms, making it easier to visualize the structure of larger organic molecules.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, simplifying the depiction of complex structures. It is particularly useful for illustrating the overall shape and connectivity of larger organic compounds in a clear and concise manner.
