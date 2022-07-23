Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products of the following:
a. CH3–CH2–NH2 + H2O ⇌
835
views
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products of the following:
a. CH3–CH2–NH2 + H2O ⇌
Draw the condensed structural formulas for the products of the reaction of aspartate and α-ketoglutarate which is catalyzed by aspartate transaminase (AST).
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following:
b .
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following:
b.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following:
b.
Draw the line-angle formula and write the IUPAC name for each of the following:
a. A carboxylic acid that has the formula C6H12O2, with no substituents