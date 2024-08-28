Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and AmidesProblem 38b
Chapter 14, Problem 38b

Using condensed structural formulas, or line-angle formulas if cyclic, write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:
b. propylamine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the structure of propylamine. Propylamine is a primary amine with the condensed structural formula CH3CH2CH2NH2. It consists of a three-carbon chain (propyl group) attached to an amino group (-NH2).
Step 2: Write the reaction of propylamine with water. Amines act as weak bases and react with water to form their conjugate acid and hydroxide ions. The reaction can be represented as: CH3CH2CH2NH2 + H2O → CH3CH2CH2NH3⁺ + OH⁻.
Step 3: Balance the chemical equation for the reaction with water. Ensure that the number of atoms on both sides of the equation is equal. In this case, the equation is already balanced as written.
Step 4: Write the neutralization reaction of propylamine with HBr. Amines react with acids like HBr to form their corresponding ammonium salts. The reaction can be represented as: CH3CH2CH2NH2 + HBr → CH3CH2CH2NH3⁺Br⁻.
Step 5: Balance the chemical equation for the neutralization reaction. Verify that the number of atoms and charges are balanced on both sides of the equation. The equation is balanced as written.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formulas

Condensed structural formulas provide a simplified representation of a molecule, showing the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. For example, propylamine can be represented as CH3CH2CH2NH2, indicating its linear structure and functional group. Understanding these formulas is essential for writing chemical equations accurately.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Neutralization Reaction

A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In this context, propylamine, a weak base, reacts with hydrobromic acid (HBr), a strong acid, to form propylammonium bromide and water. Recognizing the products of such reactions is crucial for balancing chemical equations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:37
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) Concept 1

Line-Angle Formulas

Line-angle formulas, also known as skeletal formulas, are a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method is particularly useful for cyclic compounds and simplifies the visualization of complex structures. Familiarity with line-angle formulas is important for accurately depicting the structure of amines and their reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:24
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.

c.

1297
views
Textbook Question

Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.

d.

733
views
Textbook Question

Using condensed structural formulas, or line-angle formulas if cyclic, write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HCl:

c. aniline

36
views
Textbook Question

Using condensed structural formulas, or line-angle formulas if cyclic, write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:

c. N-methylaniline

26
views
Textbook Question

Using condensed structural formulas, or line-angle formulas if cyclic, write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:

c. N-methylaniline

31
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the amide formed in each of the following reactions:

a.

613
views