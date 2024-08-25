Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Chapter 14, Problem 38c

Using condensed structural formulas, or line-angle formulas if cyclic, write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:
c. N-methylaniline

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of N-methylaniline. N-methylaniline is an aromatic amine where a methyl group (-CH₃) is attached to the nitrogen atom of an aniline molecule (C₆H₅NH₂). Its condensed structural formula is C₆H₅NHCH₃.
Step 2: Write the reaction of N-methylaniline with water. Amines are weak bases and react with water to form an ammonium ion and hydroxide ion. Represent the reaction as: C₆H₅NHCH₃ + H₂O ⇌ C₆H₅NH₂CH₃⁺ + OH⁻.
Step 3: Balance the chemical equation for the reaction with water. Ensure that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. In this case, the equation is already balanced.
Step 4: Write the neutralization reaction of N-methylaniline with HBr. Amines react with strong acids like HBr to form an ammonium salt. Represent the reaction as: C₆H₅NHCH₃ + HBr → C₆H₅NH₂CH₃⁺Br⁻.
Step 5: Balance the chemical equation for the neutralization reaction. Verify that the number of atoms and charges are balanced on both sides of the equation. In this case, the equation is already balanced.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formulas

Condensed structural formulas provide a simplified representation of a molecule, showing the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. For example, in the case of amines, the formula indicates the presence of nitrogen and its attached groups, which is crucial for understanding their reactivity with water and acids.
Neutralization Reaction

A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In the context of amines, which can act as weak bases, the reaction with a strong acid like HBr results in the formation of an ammonium salt. This concept is essential for writing the balanced equation for the neutralization of N-methylaniline with HBr.
Line-Angle Formulas

Line-angle formulas, also known as skeletal formulas, are a shorthand way of representing organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method is particularly useful for cyclic compounds and helps in visualizing the structure of amines like N-methylaniline, facilitating the understanding of their reactions with water and acids.
