Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and AmidesProblem 38c
Chapter 14, Problem 38c

Using condensed structural formulas, or line-angle formulas if cyclic, write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:
c. N-methylaniline

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the structure of N-methylaniline. N-methylaniline is an aromatic amine with a methyl group attached to the nitrogen atom of an aniline molecule. Its condensed structural formula is C6H5NHCH3.
Step 2: Write the reaction of N-methylaniline with water. Amines react with water to form their conjugate acid and hydroxide ions. Represent the reaction as: C6H5NHCH3+H2OC6H5NHCH3+OH.
Step 3: Write the neutralization reaction of N-methylaniline with HBr. Amines react with acids to form their conjugate acid salts. Represent the reaction as: C6H5NHCH3+HBrC6H5NHCH3+Br.
Step 4: Balance the chemical equations. Ensure that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equations. For the reaction with water, balance the hydroxide ion and conjugate acid. For the neutralization reaction, balance the bromide ion and conjugate acid salt.
Step 5: Verify the chemical equations. Double-check that the formulas, charges, and stoichiometry are correct for both reactions. Ensure that the condensed structural formulas or line-angle formulas are properly represented.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formulas

Condensed structural formulas provide a simplified representation of a molecule, showing the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In the context of amines, these formulas help in visualizing how the functional groups interact with water and acids, facilitating the understanding of chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Neutralization Reaction

A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In this case, the amine acts as a base, and HBr is the acid. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the products of the reaction and writing the balanced chemical equation accurately.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:37
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) Concept 1

Line-Angle Formulas

Line-angle formulas, also known as skeletal formulas, are a shorthand way of representing organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method is particularly useful for cyclic compounds and helps in visualizing the structure of amines like N-methylaniline, making it easier to analyze their reactions with water and acids.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:24
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.

d.

733
views
Textbook Question

Using condensed structural formulas, or line-angle formulas if cyclic, write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HCl:

c. aniline

36
views
Textbook Question

Using condensed structural formulas, or line-angle formulas if cyclic, write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:

b. propylamine

31
views
Textbook Question

Using condensed structural formulas, or line-angle formulas if cyclic, write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:

c. N-methylaniline

31
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the amide formed in each of the following reactions:

a.

613
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the amide formed in each of the following reactions:

c.

50
views