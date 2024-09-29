Glyceryl Tripalmitate Structure

Glyceryl tripalmitate, also known as tripalmitin, is a triglyceride formed from glycerol and three palmitic acid molecules. Its condensed structural formula represents the arrangement of carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O) atoms, highlighting the ester bonds between the glycerol backbone and the fatty acid chains. Understanding its structure is essential for analyzing its properties and applications in food and cosmetics.