Ch.15 Lipids
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Ch.15 Lipids Problem 66b
Chapter 15, Problem 66b

Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:
a. An ion moves from low to high concentration in the cell.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of transport: Transport across a cell membrane can be classified as passive or active. Passive transport does not require energy and moves substances from high to low concentration, while active transport requires energy and moves substances from low to high concentration.
Analyze the given scenario: The problem states that an ion moves from a region of low concentration to a region of high concentration within the cell. This movement is against the concentration gradient.
Recall the definition of active transport: Active transport is the process by which substances are moved against their concentration gradient (from low to high concentration) using energy, typically in the form of ATP.
Determine the type of transport: Since the ion is moving against its concentration gradient, this process is classified as active transport.
Conclude: The type of transport described in this scenario is active transport, as it involves the movement of an ion from low to high concentration with the use of energy.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Active Transport

Active transport is a cellular process that moves ions or molecules against their concentration gradient, from an area of low concentration to an area of high concentration. This process requires energy, typically in the form of ATP, because it is working against the natural tendency of particles to move from high to low concentration.
Concentration Gradient

A concentration gradient refers to the difference in the concentration of a substance across a space. In biological systems, substances tend to move from areas of higher concentration to areas of lower concentration, and understanding this gradient is crucial for explaining how substances move in and out of cells.
Ion Channels and Pumps

Ion channels and pumps are specialized proteins in the cell membrane that facilitate the movement of ions. Ion pumps, such as the sodium-potassium pump, actively transport ions against their concentration gradients, while ion channels allow passive movement of ions down their gradients. Both are essential for maintaining cellular homeostasis and function.
