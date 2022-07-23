In certain lung ailments such as emphysema, there is a decrease in the ability of oxygen to diffuse into the blood.
a. How would the partial pressure of oxygen in the blood change?
b. Why does a person with severe emphysema sometimes use a portable oxygen tank?
Using the answer from problem 8.61, how many grams of nitrogen are in Louisa’s lungs at STP if air contains 78% nitrogen?
At 100 °C, which of the following diagrams (1, 2, or 3) represents a gas sample that exerts the:
b. highest pressure?
Indicate which diagram (1, 2, or 3) represents the volume of the gas sample in a flexible container when each of the following changes (a to d) takes place:
c. Atmospheric pressure decreases if temperature does not change.
d. Doubling the atmospheric pressure and doubling the Kelvin temperature.