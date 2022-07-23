Suppose a mixture contains helium and oxygen gases. If the partial pressure of helium is the same as the partial pressure of oxygen, what do you know about the number of helium atoms compared to the number of oxygen molecules? Explain.
Using the answer from problem 8.61, how many grams of nitrogen are in Louisa’s lungs at STP if air contains 78% nitrogen?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP)
Composition of Air
Molar Mass of Nitrogen
In certain lung ailments such as emphysema, there is a decrease in the ability of oxygen to diffuse into the blood.
a. How would the partial pressure of oxygen in the blood change?
In certain lung ailments such as emphysema, there is a decrease in the ability of oxygen to diffuse into the blood.
b. Why does a person with severe emphysema sometimes use a portable oxygen tank?
Two flasks of equal volume and at the same temperature contain different gases. One flask contains 5.0 g of O2 and the other flask contains 5.0 g of H2. Is each of the following statements true or false? Explain.
b. The pressures in the flasks are the same.
At 100 °C, which of the following diagrams (1, 2, or 3) represents a gas sample that exerts the:
b. highest pressure?
Indicate which diagram (1, 2, or 3) represents the volume of the gas sample in a flexible container when each of the following changes (a to d) takes place:
c. Atmospheric pressure decreases if temperature does not change.