Select the diagram (1, 2, or 3) that represents the solution formed by a solute represented by?
<IMAGE>
that is a (9.2)
a. nonelectrolyte
<IMAGE>
Select the diagram (1, 2, or 3) that represents the solution formed by a solute represented by?
<IMAGE>
that is a (9.2)
c. strong electrolyte
<IMAGE>
Select the container (1, 2, or 3) that represents the dilution of a solution to give each of the following: (9.5)
a. a 2% (m/v) KCl solution
<IMAGE>
A semipermeable membrane separates two compartments, A and B. If the levels in A and B are equal initially, select the diagram that illustrates the final levels in a to d:
<IMAGE>
Select the diagram (1, 2, or 3) that represents the shape of a red blood cell when placed in each of the following a to e: (9.6)
<IMAGE>
a. 0.9% (m/v) NaCl solution
Potassium nitrate has a solubility of 32 g of KNO3 in 100. g of H2O at 20 °C. Determine if each of the following forms an unsaturated or saturated solution at 20 °C:
a. adding 32 g of KNO3 to 200. g of H2O