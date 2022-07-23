If all the solute is dissolved in diagram 1, how would heating or cooling the solution cause each of the following changes?
a. 2 to 3
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
Select the diagram (1, 2, or 3) that represents the solution formed by a solute represented by?
<IMAGE>
that is a (9.2)
a. nonelectrolyte
<IMAGE>
c. strong electrolyte
<IMAGE>
A pickle is made by soaking a cucumber in brine, a salt-water solution. What makes the smooth cucumber become wrinkled like a prune?
A semipermeable membrane separates two compartments, A and B. If the levels in A and B are equal initially, select the diagram that illustrates the final levels in a to d:
<IMAGE>
Select the diagram (1, 2, or 3) that represents the shape of a red blood cell when placed in each of the following a to e: (9.6)
<IMAGE>
a. 0.9% (m/v) NaCl solution