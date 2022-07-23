Mass/Volume Percentage (m/v)

Mass/volume percentage (m/v) is a way to express the concentration of a solution, defined as the mass of solute (in grams) per 100 mL of solution. For example, a 2% (m/v) KCl solution means there are 2 grams of KCl in every 100 mL of the solution, which is crucial for understanding how to prepare the desired concentration.