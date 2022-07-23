Skip to main content
Chapter 9, Problem 79a

Select the diagram (1, 2, or 3) that represents the solution formed by a solute represented by?
<IMAGE>
that is a (9.2)
a. nonelectrolyte
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a nonelectrolyte. A nonelectrolyte is a substance that dissolves in water but does not dissociate into ions. This means the solute particles remain intact as molecules in the solution.
Step 2: Analyze the diagrams provided in the problem. Look for the representation of solute particles in the solution. For a nonelectrolyte, the diagram should show individual molecules of the solute dispersed evenly throughout the solvent without any ions present.
Step 3: Compare the diagrams to the characteristics of a nonelectrolyte solution. Identify which diagram shows intact molecules of the solute and no dissociation into ions.
Step 4: Confirm your choice by ensuring the diagram aligns with the definition of a nonelectrolyte solution, where the solute does not produce charged particles (ions) in the solvent.
Step 5: Select the diagram (1, 2, or 3) that best represents the solution formed by a nonelectrolyte based on your analysis.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrolytes vs. Nonelectrolytes

Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing them to conduct electricity. In contrast, nonelectrolytes do not dissociate into ions and therefore do not conduct electricity. Understanding the difference between these two types of solutes is crucial for identifying the correct diagram that represents the solution.
Solution Chemistry

A solution is a homogeneous mixture composed of a solute dissolved in a solvent. The properties of the solution, such as conductivity and boiling point, depend on the nature of the solute. Recognizing how different solutes behave in a solution helps in determining which diagram accurately depicts the solution formed by the given solute.
Diagram Interpretation

Diagrams in chemistry often represent molecular structures, interactions, or the behavior of solutes in solutions. Being able to interpret these diagrams is essential for selecting the correct representation of a solute's behavior, especially in distinguishing between the effects of electrolytes and nonelectrolytes in a solution.
