Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 Solutions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.9 SolutionsProblem 79c
Chapter 9, Problem 79c

Select the diagram (1, 2, or 3) that represents the solution formed by a solute represented by?
<IMAGE>
that is a (9.2)
c. strong electrolyte
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a strong electrolyte: A strong electrolyte is a substance that completely dissociates into ions when dissolved in water. This means the solution will contain only ions and no intact molecules of the solute.
Analyze the diagrams provided in the problem. Look for the one that shows a solution with only ions present, as this represents the dissociation of a strong electrolyte.
Identify the key visual indicators in the diagrams: For a strong electrolyte, the diagram should show individual positive and negative ions dispersed throughout the solution, with no neutral molecules of the solute remaining.
Compare the diagrams to the characteristics of a strong electrolyte solution. Eliminate any diagrams that show intact molecules or incomplete dissociation.
Select the diagram that best matches the description of a strong electrolyte solution, ensuring it aligns with the concept of complete dissociation into ions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Strong Electrolytes

Strong electrolytes are substances that completely dissociate into ions when dissolved in water. This means that they produce a high concentration of ions in solution, which allows them to conduct electricity efficiently. Common examples include salts like sodium chloride and strong acids like hydrochloric acid.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:38
Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 1

Solute and Solution

A solute is a substance that is dissolved in a solvent to form a solution. In the context of the question, the solute is the strong electrolyte being represented in the diagram. The resulting solution contains the solute ions dispersed throughout the solvent, typically water, which influences the solution's properties, including conductivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:39
Solutions

Diagrams in Chemistry

Diagrams in chemistry often represent molecular structures, ion distributions, or reaction mechanisms. In this question, the diagrams likely illustrate how the strong electrolyte dissociates in solution. Understanding these diagrams is crucial for visualizing the behavior of solutes and predicting the properties of the resulting solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:37
Energy Diagrams Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the diagrams (1 or 2) with the following: (9.1)

b. a nonpolar solute and a polar solvent

<IMAGE>

25
views
Textbook Question

If all the solute is dissolved in diagram 1, how would heating or cooling the solution cause each of the following changes?

a. 2 to 3

<IMAGE>

970
views
Textbook Question

Select the diagram (1, 2, or 3) that represents the solution formed by a solute represented by?

<IMAGE>

that is a (9.2)

a. nonelectrolyte

<IMAGE>

40
views
Textbook Question

Select the container (1, 2, or 3) that represents the dilution of a  solution to give each of the following: (9.5)

a. a 2% (m/v) KCl solution

<IMAGE>

31
views
Textbook Question

A pickle is made by soaking a cucumber in brine, a salt-water solution. What makes the smooth cucumber become wrinkled like a prune?

1394
views
Textbook Question

A semipermeable membrane separates two compartments, A and B. If the levels in A and B are equal initially, select the diagram that illustrates the final levels in a to d:

<IMAGE>

1112
views