If all the solute is dissolved in diagram 1, how would heating or cooling the solution cause each of the following changes?
a. 2 to 3
<IMAGE>
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the diagrams. Diagram 1 shows a solution with undissolved solid at the bottom, indicating that the solution is saturated. Diagram 2 shows less solid at the bottom, suggesting some of the solid has dissolved. Diagram 3 shows no solid at the bottom, indicating that all the solute has dissolved and the solution is fully saturated or supersaturated.
Step 2: Understand the effect of heating. Heating a solution generally increases the solubility of most solutes. If the solution in Diagram 1 is heated, more of the solid will dissolve, transitioning the system from Diagram 1 to Diagram 2, and potentially to Diagram 3 if enough heat is applied.
Step 3: Understand the effect of cooling. Cooling a solution typically decreases the solubility of most solutes. If the solution in Diagram 3 is cooled, the solute may precipitate out of the solution, transitioning the system back to Diagram 2 or Diagram 1, depending on the degree of cooling.
Step 4: Relate the changes to solubility principles. The solubility of a solute in a solvent is temperature-dependent. Heating increases kinetic energy, allowing more solute particles to interact with the solvent and dissolve. Cooling reduces kinetic energy, causing solute particles to aggregate and precipitate.
Step 5: Apply the concept to the problem. To transition from Diagram 2 to Diagram 3, heating the solution would dissolve the remaining solid. Conversely, cooling the solution could cause the dissolved solute to precipitate, reversing the transition from Diagram 3 to Diagram 2.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Solubility
Solubility is the maximum amount of solute that can dissolve in a solvent at a given temperature and pressure. It varies with temperature; typically, solubility increases with heating for solids, allowing more solute to dissolve, while cooling can lead to decreased solubility, potentially causing the solute to precipitate out of the solution.
Temperature Effects on Solubility
Temperature significantly influences the solubility of substances. For most solid solutes, increasing the temperature enhances solubility, allowing more solute to dissolve in the solvent. Conversely, lowering the temperature can reduce solubility, leading to the formation of undissolved solid as the solution becomes saturated.
Saturation Point
The saturation point is the stage at which a solution can no longer dissolve additional solute at a specific temperature and pressure. When a solution reaches this point, any further addition of solute will not dissolve and will remain as a solid. Changes in temperature can shift this saturation point, affecting the amount of solute that can remain dissolved.
