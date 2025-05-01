Graph the following quadratics and state its vertex and intercepts.
Graph the following quadratics and state its vertex and intercepts.
Determine if the parabola opens up or down.
Determine if the parabola opens up or down.
Graph each quadratic equation by finding and plotting ordered pair solutions.
Graph each quadratic equation by finding and plotting ordered pair solutions.
Which graph from choices matches the quadratic equation below.
State the vertex, axis of symmetry, and domain & range for each quadratic.
State the vertex, axis of symmetry, and domain & range for each quadratic.
State whether the graph of will be narrower or wider than & if it opens up or down.
State whether the graph of will be narrower or wider than & if it opens up or down.
Which equation from choices matches the quadratic graph below.
State the vertex, intercepts, and domain & range for each quadratic.
State the vertex, intercepts, and domain & range for each quadratic.
State the vertex, intercepts, and domain & range for each quadratic.
Vertex Form of Quadratics Practice 14