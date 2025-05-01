State the vertex, axis of symmetry, and domain & range for each quadratic.
Vertex: (6,0); x-intercept: (6,0); y-intercept: (0,0); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: [0,∞)
Vertex: (6,0); x-intercept: (6,0); y-intercept: (0,108); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: [0,∞)
Vertex: (6,0); x-intercept: (6,0); y-intercept: (0,108); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: [108,∞)
Vertex: (0,6); x-intercept: (6,0); y-intercept: (0,0); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: [108,∞)
State whether the graph of will be narrower or wider than & if it opens up or down.
State whether the graph of will be narrower or wider than & if it opens up or down.