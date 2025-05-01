Find the vertex using the formula for the vertex of a parabola \(y = ax^2 + bx + c\), which is at \(x = -\frac{b}{2a}\). Here, \(a = -2\) and \(b = 0\), so the vertex's \(x\)-coordinate is \$0\(. Substitute \)x=0\( into the function to find the \)y$-coordinate of the vertex.