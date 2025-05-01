State whether the graph of will be narrower or wider than & if it opens up or down.
Vertex: (0,211); x-intercepts: (211,0),(−211,0); y-intercept: (0,11); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: [11,∞)
Vertex: (0,11); x-intercepts: (211,0),(−211,0); y-intercept: (0,0); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: [11,∞)
Vertex: (0,11); x-intercepts: (211,0),(−211,0); y-intercept: (0,11); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: (−∞,11]
Vertex: (11,0); x-intercepts: (211,0),(−211,0); y-intercept: (0,0); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: (−∞,11]
State whether the graph of will be narrower or wider than & if it opens up or down.
State whether the graph of will be narrower or wider than & if it opens up or down.