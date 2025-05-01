Determine if the parabola opens up or down.
Vertex: (0,−21); Axis of symmetry: x=0; Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: (−∞,−21]
Vertex: (0,21); Axis of symmetry: x=0; Domain: (−∞,∞); Range:[−21,∞)
Vertex: (0,−21); Axis of symmetry: x=−1; Domain: (−∞,∞); Range:[−21,∞)
Vertex: (0,−21); Axis of symmetry: x=−1; Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: (−∞,21]
Graph each quadratic equation by finding and plotting ordered pair solutions.
Graph each quadratic equation by finding and plotting ordered pair solutions.
State whether the graph of will be narrower or wider than & if it opens up or down.
State whether the graph of will be narrower or wider than & if it opens up or down.