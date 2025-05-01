State the vertex, intercepts, and domain & range for each quadratic.
Vertex: (−35,316); x-intercept: (−31,0),(−3,0); y-intercept: (0,−3)
Vertex: (−35,316); x-intercept: (−31,0),(−3,0); y-intercept: (0,−3)
Vertex: (35,316); x-intercept: (31,0),(−3,0); y-intercept: (0,−3)
Vertex: (35,316); x-intercept: (31,0),(−3,0); y-intercept: (0,−3)
Graph the following quadratics and state its vertex, intercepts and domain & range.
Graph the following quadratics and state its vertex, intercepts and domain & range.