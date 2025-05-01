Graph the following quadratics and state its vertex and intercepts.
Vertex: (−2,12); x-intercepts: (0.8,0),(−4.8,0); y-intercept: (0,6); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: (−∞,12]
Vertex: (2,12); x-intercepts: (−0.8,0),(4.8,0); y-intercept: (0,6); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: (−∞,12]
Vertex: (2,12); x-intercepts: (−0.8,0),(4.8,0); y-intercept: (0,6); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: (−∞,12]
Vertex: (−2,12); x-intercepts: (0.8,0),(−4.8,0); y-intercept: (0,6); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: (−∞,12]
Graph the following quadratics and state its vertex, intercepts and domain & range.
Graph each quadratic equation by finding and plotting ordered pair solutions.