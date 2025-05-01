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14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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13. The Financial System / Market for Loanable Funds / Problem 6
Problem 6
A firm is considering an investment project with a 5% expected return. If the current interest rate is 3%, should the firm proceed with the investment?
A
Yes, because the expected return exceeds the interest rate.
B
No, because the expected return is less than the nominal interest rate.
C
No, because the interest rate is too high.
D
Yes, because the interest rate is lower than the inflation rate.
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