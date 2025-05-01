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14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 15
14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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13. The Financial System / Market for Loanable Funds / Problem 8
Problem 8
How does a decrease in interest rates affect the demand for loanable funds?
A
It increases the demand as borrowing becomes cheaper.
B
It decreases the demand as borrowing becomes more expensive.
C
It has no effect on the demand for loanable funds.
D
It increases the supply of loanable funds.
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