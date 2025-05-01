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14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
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Problem 7
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Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
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Problem 14
Problem 15
14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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13. The Financial System / Time Value of Money Calculations / Problem 15
Problem 15
Calculate the future value of \$400 invested for 5 years at an annual interest rate of 6%.
A
\$540.00
B
\$520.00
C
\$550.00
D
\$535.68
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