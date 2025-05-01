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14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 15
14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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13. The Financial System / Shifts in the Market for Loanable Funds / Problem 9
Problem 9
A government decides to increase spending on public projects while running a budget deficit. How will this affect the demand for loanable funds?
A
Supply of loanable funds will increase.
B
Demand for loanable funds will increase.
C
Demand for loanable funds will decrease.
D
Supply of loanable funds will decrease.
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