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14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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13. The Financial System / Investment, Savings, and the Financial System / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary role of the financial system?
A
To facilitate the flow of funds from households to firms.
B
To increase government revenue through taxation.
C
To regulate international trade.
D
To provide employment opportunities.
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