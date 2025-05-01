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14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 15
14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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13. The Financial System / Investment, Savings, and the Financial System / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which strategy would best reduce financial risk through diversification?
A
Investing all funds in a single high-yield stock.
B
Investing in a mutual fund that holds a variety of stocks.
C
Purchasing a single type of bond.
D
Keeping all savings in a checking account.
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