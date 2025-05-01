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14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 7
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Problem 15
14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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13. The Financial System / Market for Loanable Funds / Problem 7
Problem 7
A firm is evaluating two projects: Project A with a 7% return and Project B with a 4% return. If the interest rate is 5%, which project should the firm choose?
A
Project B, because it has a lower return.
B
Neither, because both returns are below the interest rate.
C
Both, because they both have positive returns.
D
Project A, because its return exceeds the interest rate.
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