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14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 15
14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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13. The Financial System / Market for Loanable Funds / Problem 5
Problem 5
Why might households be more inclined to save at higher interest rates?
A
Higher interest rates increase inflation.
B
Higher interest rates reduce the cost of borrowing.
C
Higher interest rates decrease the value of savings.
D
Higher interest rates provide greater returns on savings.
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