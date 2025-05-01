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14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 15
14. The Financial System - Part 1 of 2!
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13. The Financial System / Market for Loanable Funds / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which scenario best illustrates the role of loanable funds in the financial system?
A
A bank uses household savings to provide loans to businesses for expansion.
B
A company reinvests its profits into new technology.
C
An individual purchases stocks in a tech company.
D
A government issues bonds to finance public projects.
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