- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
What does the per-worker production function illustrate about the relationship between physical capital and output?
Which combination of government actions is most likely to promote sustained economic growth?
How does a change in growth rate from 2% to 3% affect the doubling time of an economy's GDP?
Why do knowledge capital and physical capital exhibit different types of returns?
How do supply, demand, and efficiency factors collectively contribute to reaching an economy's new potential output?
What is a jobless recovery and what are its implications for economic growth?
How does the bond market help firms reduce transaction costs?
In a closed economy with GDP of \$3,000, consumption of \$1,800, and government spending of \$700, what is the level of investment?
What is the likely effect on equilibrium interest rates if there is an increase in household savings?
If firms expect higher future profits due to technological advancements, what is the likely effect on the market for loanable funds?
How do rating agencies influence the interest rate offered on bonds?
Evaluate the impact of a financial loss on a person's utility graph compared to a financial gain of the same amount.
What does the efficient market hypothesis suggest about stock prices?
What is the present value of \$1,000 to be received in 5 years if the discount rate is 8%?
A bond will pay \$100 in one year, \$100 in two years, and \$1,100 in three years. If the interest rate is 5%, what is the present value of these cash flows?
Using the consumption function C = 0.6Y + 150, what is the consumption level when disposable income is \$1,000?
If a person's disposable income decreases by \$200 and their marginal propensity to consume (MPC) is 0.8, how much will their savings decrease?
Synthesize the effects of low real interest rates on consumer behavior and the consumption function. Which of the following statements is true?
Which of the following best describes the difference between average propensity to consume (APC) and marginal propensity to consume (MPC)?
Given an initial investment of \$1 billion and an MPC of 0.75, calculate the first three rounds of increased spending.
If consumption is \$500 billion, investment is \$200 billion, government purchases are \$300 billion, and net exports are \$50 billion, what is the GDP?