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Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
SAMPLE
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13. The Financial System / Calculating Bond and Stock Prices / Problem 15
Problem 15

A bond will pay \$100 in one year, \$100 in two years, and \$1,100 in three years. If the interest rate is 5%, what is the present value of these cash flows?