Skip to main content
Macroeconomics
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
Download worksheet
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
Upload your syllabus
or
add an exam manually
Practice
Summary
Previous
15 of 21
Next
13. The Financial System / Calculating Bond and Stock Prices / Problem 15
Problem 15
A bond will pay \$100 in one year, \$100 in two years, and \$1,100 in three years. If the interest rate is 5%, what is the present value of these cash flows?
A
\$1,200.00
B
\$1,290.00
C
\$1,136.28
D
\$1,100.00
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options