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Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
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14. Income and Consumption / Average Propensity to Consume and Save / Problem 19
Problem 19
Which of the following best describes the difference between average propensity to consume (APC) and marginal propensity to consume (MPC)?
A
APC measures total consumption relative to total income, while MPC measures the change in consumption relative to a change in income.
B
APC measures the change in consumption relative to a change in income, while MPC measures total consumption relative to total income.
C
APC and MPC both measure total consumption relative to total income.
D
APC and MPC both measure the change in consumption relative to a change in income.
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