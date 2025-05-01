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Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
SAMPLE
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14. Income and Consumption / Average Propensity to Consume and Save / Problem 19
Problem 19

Which of the following best describes the difference between average propensity to consume (APC) and marginal propensity to consume (MPC)?