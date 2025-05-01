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Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
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12. Productivity and Economic Growth / PPF - Growth Analysis / Problem 5
Problem 5
How do supply, demand, and efficiency factors collectively contribute to reaching an economy's new potential output?
A
Supply factors increase resource costs, demand factors limit production, and efficiency factors decrease productivity.
B
Supply factors expand potential output, demand factors ensure the output is purchased, and efficiency factors ensure resources are used optimally.
C
Supply factors have no impact, demand factors solely determine output, and efficiency factors are irrelevant.
D
Supply factors reduce potential output, demand factors decrease purchasing power, and efficiency factors increase resource wastage.
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