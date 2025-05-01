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Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
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13. The Financial System / Shifts in the Market for Loanable Funds / Problem 10
Problem 10

If firms expect higher future profits due to technological advancements, what is the likely effect on the market for loanable funds?