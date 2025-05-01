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Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
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13. The Financial System / Shifts in the Market for Loanable Funds / Problem 10
Problem 10
If firms expect higher future profits due to technological advancements, what is the likely effect on the market for loanable funds?
A
Demand for loanable funds will increase, leading to higher interest rates.
B
Supply of loanable funds will increase, leading to higher interest rates.
C
Demand for loanable funds will decrease, leading to lower interest rates.
D
Supply of loanable funds will decrease, leading to lower interest rates.
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