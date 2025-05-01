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Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
SAMPLE
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14. Income and Consumption / The Saving Function / Problem 17
Problem 17

If a person's disposable income decreases by \$200 and their marginal propensity to consume (MPC) is 0.8, how much will their savings decrease?