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Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
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12. Productivity and Economic Growth / Productivity and the Per-Worker Production Function / Problem 1
Problem 1
What does the per-worker production function illustrate about the relationship between physical capital and output?
A
Increased physical capital per worker initially increases output significantly, but the rate of increase diminishes over time.
B
Physical capital per worker has no impact on output.
C
Output per worker decreases as physical capital per worker increases.
D
More physical capital per worker always leads to a proportional increase in output.
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