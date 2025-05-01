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Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
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13. The Financial System / Stocks, Bonds, and Mutual Funds / Problem 11
Problem 11
How do rating agencies influence the interest rate offered on bonds?
A
They provide a fixed interest rate for all bonds regardless of risk.
B
They assess the risk of bonds, which influences the interest rate companies must offer to attract investors.
C
They only affect the interest rate if the bond is rated below investment grade.
D
They set the interest rate directly based on their ratings.
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