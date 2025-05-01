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Macroeconomics Final - Part 1 of 4!
SAMPLE
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13. The Financial System / Savings Equal Investment / Problem 8
Problem 8

In a closed economy with GDP of \$3,000, consumption of \$1,800, and government spending of \$700, what is the level of investment?