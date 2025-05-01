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When a country transitions from autarky to international trade with a higher world price, what happens to consumer and producer surplus?
What is the definition of comparative advantage?
What is deadweight loss in the context of tariffs?
What are the key differences between the economic impacts of tariffs and import quotas?
How does the concept of comparative advantage relate to the jobs argument against international trade?
A country produces 500,000 cars valued at \$20,000 each and 1 million bicycles valued at \$200 each. If the country imports 100,000 cars and exports 200,000 bicycles, what is the GDP contribution from these goods?
Given the following data: Consumption = \(500 billion, Investment = \)200 billion, Government Purchases = \(150 billion, Net Exports = -\)50 billion, what is the GDP?
Using base year prices of \$4 for product A and \$8 for product B, calculate the real GDP for the same economy producing 100 units of product A and 200 units of product B.
What does GDP stand for and what is its primary purpose in macroeconomics?
A textile company buys cotton for \$50, processes it into fabric for \$100, and sells it to a clothing manufacturer for \$200. The manufacturer sells the final clothing product for \$500. What is the total value added?
Why is GDP per capita limited as a measure of citizens' well-being?
What is the primary difference between Gross National Product (GNP) and Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
What is the effect of underemployment on unemployment statistics?
Analyze the relationship between cyclical unemployment and the business cycle.
How do minimum wage laws and efficiency wages differently affect unemployment?
A person earned \$65,000 in 2016 with a CPI of 1.05 and \$75,000 in 2021 with a CPI of 1.35. Synthesize this information to determine in which year they had greater purchasing power.
What does the Fisher Equation help to determine?
If a saver has a nominal interest rate of 3% on their savings account, but inflation unexpectedly rises to 5%, what is the real interest rate?
A sudden increase in raw material prices causes a supply shock. What is the likely impact on the supply curve and equilibrium price?
Which of the following best describes the difference between shoe-leather costs and menu costs?