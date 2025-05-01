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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
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10. Measuring National Output and Income / Detailed Explanation of GDP Components / Problem 7
Problem 7
Given the following data: Consumption = \(500 billion, Investment = \)200 billion, Government Purchases = \(150 billion, Net Exports = -\)50 billion, what is the GDP?
A
\$900 billion
B
\$750 billion
C
\$800 billion
D
\$850 billion
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