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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
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10. Measuring National Output and Income / Detailed Explanation of GDP Components / Problem 7
Problem 7

Given the following data: Consumption = \(500 billion, Investment = \)200 billion, Government Purchases = \(150 billion, Net Exports = -\)50 billion, what is the GDP?