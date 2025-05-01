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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
SAMPLE
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11. Unemployment and Inflation / Demand-Pull and Cost-Push Inflation / Problem 19
Problem 19

A sudden increase in raw material prices causes a supply shock. What is the likely impact on the supply curve and equilibrium price?