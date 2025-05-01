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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
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9. International Trade / Arguments Against International Trade / Problem 5
Problem 5
How does the concept of comparative advantage relate to the jobs argument against international trade?
A
Comparative advantage ensures that all countries have the same number of jobs.
B
Comparative advantage means that no jobs will be affected by international trade.
C
Comparative advantage implies that all jobs will be lost to countries with lower production costs.
D
Comparative advantage suggests that jobs will shift to industries where a country has a competitive edge.
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