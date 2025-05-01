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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
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10. Measuring National Output and Income / Nominal GDP and Real GDP / Problem 8
Problem 8
Using base year prices of \$4 for product A and \$8 for product B, calculate the real GDP for the same economy producing 100 units of product A and 200 units of product B.
A
\$2,200
B
\$2,500
C
\$1,800
D
\$2,000
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