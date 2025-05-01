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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
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10. Measuring National Output and Income / Nominal GDP and Real GDP / Problem 8
Problem 8

Using base year prices of \$4 for product A and \$8 for product B, calculate the real GDP for the same economy producing 100 units of product A and 200 units of product B.