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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
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11. Unemployment and Inflation / Who is Affected by Inflation? / Problem 18
Problem 18

If a saver has a nominal interest rate of 3% on their savings account, but inflation unexpectedly rises to 5%, what is the real interest rate?