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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
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11. Unemployment and Inflation / Costs of Inflation: Shoe-leather Costs and Menu Costs / Problem 20
Problem 20
Which of the following best describes the difference between shoe-leather costs and menu costs?
A
Shoe-leather costs are related to taxation, while menu costs are related to inflation.
B
Shoe-leather costs relate to holding cash, while menu costs relate to changing prices.
C
Shoe-leather costs are incurred by businesses, while menu costs are incurred by consumers.
D
Shoe-leather costs are fixed, while menu costs vary with inflation.
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