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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
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10. Measuring National Output and Income / Shortcomings of GDP / Problem 11
Problem 11
Why is GDP per capita limited as a measure of citizens' well-being?
A
It does not account for leisure and environmental impact
B
It focuses solely on government expenditure
C
It overemphasizes the underground economy
D
It includes too much data on social spending
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