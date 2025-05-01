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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
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11. Unemployment and Inflation / Nominal Income and Real Income / Problem 16
Problem 16
A person earned \$65,000 in 2016 with a CPI of 1.05 and \$75,000 in 2021 with a CPI of 1.35. Synthesize this information to determine in which year they had greater purchasing power.
A
2016
B
Cannot be determined with the given information.
C
Purchasing power was the same in both years.
D
2021
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